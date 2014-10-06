* 30 other health workers being monitored
* Nurse went on holiday after treating Ebola priest
* Nurse in stable condition in Madrid hospital
By Emma Pinedo and Sarah Morris
MADRID, Oct 6 A Spanish nurse has become the
first person to contract Ebola outside of Africa, casting doubt
over measures taken in Spain to control the potential spread of
the deadly disease.
The nurse had helped to treat two priests who contracted
Ebola in Africa and were repatriated to Spain. Some 30 other
health workers and those who came in contact with her are now
being monitored for symptoms.
Both priests died shortly after reaching Spain. Each had
worked in West Africa, where an epidemic of Ebola has spread
through Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia since March, killing
more than 3,400 people in the largest outbreak of the disease in
history. Cases have also reached Senegal and Nigeria.
Spanish officials said they still had to find out how the
nurse, who was not named but identified as married with no
children, contracted the viral infection, which causes fever and
bleeding.
"At the moment we are investigating the way in which the
professional was infected," Antonio Alemany, the head of
Madrid's primary health care services told a news conference.
The nurse was one of a specialist team who treated elderly
priest Manuel Garcia Viejo at the Madrid hospital Carlos III
when he was repatriated from Sierra Leone with Ebola on Sept 21.
He died four days later.
Garcia Viejo was kept in isolation during his treatment last
month and officials said they followed a strict protocol
designed to protect health workers and patients at the hospital.
The nurse who has since fallen ill only entered Garcia
Viejo's room twice, once after his death, Alemany said.
Health authorities said she had also helped treat Miguel
Pajares, who had been working in Liberia when he came down with
the disease. He was airlifted back to Spain on Aug 7 and died
five days later.
ON HOLIDAY
The Spanish nurse went on holiday immediately after Garcia's
death on Sept 25 and began feeling sick on Sept 30, said
Alemany. He did not say where the nurse went on holiday.
"We have started studying all of the contacts the patient
had since her symptoms began, including the health professionals
who have been treating her," Alemany said. The nurse's husband
was also being monitored, he said.
Scientists tracking the Ebola epidemic in West Africa and
analysing air traffic data have predicted a high risk of a case
being imported unwittingly into Europe before the end of this
month.
The first Ebola case to be diagnosed in the United States
was identified last week in a man from Liberia, who U.S. health
officials say is now in a critical condition.
The Geneva-based WHO said it was notified of the Spanish
case at around 1900 GMT on Monday.
"This was a preliminary notification and Spain is doing an
intensive investigation into the mode of transmission and into
the contacts of the nurse," a WHO spokeswoman said.
Patients are at their most contagious when Ebola is in its
terminal stages, inducing both internal and external bleeding,
and profuse vomiting and diarrhoea - all of which contain high
concentrations of infectious virus.
But the disease can also have a long incubation period - up
to 21 days - meaning that people can be unaware for weeks that
they are infected, and not feel or display any symptoms.
Virologist Benjamin Neuman of the Britain's University of
Reading said health workers always face risks handling Ebola
patients regardless of whether they used protective equipment.
"Nurses face a problem in that a person who is sick with
Ebola can make quite a lot of highly infectious waste, as the
patient loses fluid through diarrhoea and vomiting," he said.
"Those bodily fluids can contain millions of Ebola viruses,
and it only takes one to transfer the infection."
The nurse, who was initially treated for fever symptoms at
the hospital of Alcorcon, in the outskirts of Madrid, was due to
be transferred later on Monday to the Madrid hospital Carlos III
where Garcia Viejo was treated.
She is in a stable condition, health officials said.
(Additional reporting by Carlos Ruano and Sarah White in Madrid
and Kate Kelland in London; Editing by Julien Toyer, Larry King)