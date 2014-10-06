MADRID Oct 6 Spanish health officials on Monday
said that a Spanish nurse who treated a priest repatriated to
Madrid with Ebola last month, and who died of the disease, had
also been infected.
Health Minister Ana Mato told a news conference that an
emergency protocol had been put in place and authorities were
working to establish the source of the contagion, in the first
case of Ebola being contracted outside of West Africa.
Hospital officials said people who had come into contact
with the nurse were being monitored, though they had no
knowledge of any further cases at present. The nurse began to
feel sick on Sept. 30, they said.
(Reporting by Sarah Morris and Carlos Ruano, writing by Sarah
White; Editing by Julien Toyer)