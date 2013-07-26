BRIEF-Bota Bio raises 8 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
MADRID, July 26 Spanish food processing company Ebro Foods said net profit rose 5.5 percent in the first half of 2013 to 71 million euros ($94 million) compared to a year ago, as operating income rose.
Overall revenues fell 1.1 percent the company said, even though sales from rice products rose slightly, after Ebro said it had entered new markets such as India and Italy.
The group said it had cut net debt 10 percent to 324.3 million euros at the end of June, compared to June 2012. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul day)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable) USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major operating subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of the net proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in 2018 and the remainder for ge
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on March 28