MADRID May 14 Spanish banks borrowed 184.3 billion euros ($252.61 billion) from the European Central Bank in April, according to Bank of Spain data on Wednesday, down slightly on the previous month.

The lenders' borrowing has now fallen for 20 months in a row. It had reached 184.9 billion euros in March.

The country's banks took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, when Spain's financial turmoil reached a peak and its weakest lenders had just been granted a 41.3 billion euro aid package from Europe. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)