MADRID, July 17 The European Central bank is not expected to buy Spanish bonds in the next few weeks although it remains a possibility in theory, the Bank of Spain governor said on Tuesday.

Asked whether the ECB would soon restart its bond-buying program, Luis Maria Linde said: "As far as I know, it is not foreseen in the next few weeks but it is something that is not gone. It is there and could be reactivated at any moment."

"I think it is not strictly needed for now. In the future, it could be more necessary," Linde told journalists after a parliamentary hearing.