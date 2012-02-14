* Banks' ECB borrowing hit record 161 bln eur in Jan
* Lenders buying sovereign bonds, paying off own debt
(Adds details, comment)
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, Feb 14 Spanish lenders borrowed
record sums from the European Central Bank in January, tapping
into an ultra-cheap source of funding to then buy higher
yielding sovereign bonds and make inroads into looming debt
mountains of their own.
In a powerful illustration of the impact of the ECB's move
to flood the financial sector with waves of cash, the banks
borrowed a euro-era high of 161.4 billion euros ($213 billion)
last month, Bank of Spain data showed.
This was up from 132.4 billion euros in December and easily
beat the previous high of 140 billion hit in July 2010. Banks'
net borrowing in January was 133.2 billion euros, up from 118.9
billion in December.
A series of strong bond auctions so far this year has
encouraged Spain's treasury to front-load its debt issuance for
2012 - and Tuesday figures confirm that much of that success is
down to demand from the country's own banks.
"What we are seeing is that Spanish banks are using the ECB
facilities to fund themselves to go to the Treasury and buy
Spanish bonds," Ricardo Santos, economist at BNP Paribas, said.
"In the past month we saw a massive rise in the amount
issued by the Treasury."
The ECB ratcheted up its funding operations in December with
its first offer of three-year money at rock-bottom interest
rates of 1 percent, which drew demand of close to half a
trillion euros.
Economists polled by Reuters expect a repeat tender over the
same maturity at the end of this month to attract roughly the
same volume of bids.
Tuesday's figures offered no breakdown of the ECB maturities
tapped, but with Spain's two-year debt yielding close to 2.6
percent and the 10-year benchmark trading at more than double
that, the interest rate differentials between Spanish and ECB
funds are significant.
That easy source of gain has been a major factor in enabling
the treasury to cover almost 30 percent of its 2012 funding
needs in the first six weeks of the year as it gears for the
impact on market sentiment of a looming recession and a possible
disorderly default in Greece.
The issuance figure set to rise to around a third with this
Thursday's government bond auctions.
"January is the first month where we see the effect of the
ECB refinancing operation," said Luca Cazzulani, strategist at
UniCredit.
"The other reason we have seen big borrowing in the past
month is because (banks) want to take care of their
redemptions."
Spain's banking sector faces a massive spike in its funding
needs in 2012 with around 130 billion euros of debt coming to
maturity, the bulk of it in the first six months.
($1 = 0.7566 euros)
(Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by John Stonestreet)