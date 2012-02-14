* Banks' ECB borrowing hit record 161 bln eur in Jan

* Lenders buying sovereign bonds, paying off own debt (Adds details, comment)

By Nigel Davies

MADRID, Feb 14 Spanish lenders borrowed record sums from the European Central Bank in January, tapping into an ultra-cheap source of funding to then buy higher yielding sovereign bonds and make inroads into looming debt mountains of their own.

In a powerful illustration of the impact of the ECB's move to flood the financial sector with waves of cash, the banks borrowed a euro-era high of 161.4 billion euros ($213 billion) last month, Bank of Spain data showed.

This was up from 132.4 billion euros in December and easily beat the previous high of 140 billion hit in July 2010. Banks' net borrowing in January was 133.2 billion euros, up from 118.9 billion in December.

A series of strong bond auctions so far this year has encouraged Spain's treasury to front-load its debt issuance for 2012 - and Tuesday figures confirm that much of that success is down to demand from the country's own banks.

"What we are seeing is that Spanish banks are using the ECB facilities to fund themselves to go to the Treasury and buy Spanish bonds," Ricardo Santos, economist at BNP Paribas, said.

"In the past month we saw a massive rise in the amount issued by the Treasury."

The ECB ratcheted up its funding operations in December with its first offer of three-year money at rock-bottom interest rates of 1 percent, which drew demand of close to half a trillion euros.

Economists polled by Reuters expect a repeat tender over the same maturity at the end of this month to attract roughly the same volume of bids.

Tuesday's figures offered no breakdown of the ECB maturities tapped, but with Spain's two-year debt yielding close to 2.6 percent and the 10-year benchmark trading at more than double that, the interest rate differentials between Spanish and ECB funds are significant.

That easy source of gain has been a major factor in enabling the treasury to cover almost 30 percent of its 2012 funding needs in the first six weeks of the year as it gears for the impact on market sentiment of a looming recession and a possible disorderly default in Greece.

The issuance figure set to rise to around a third with this Thursday's government bond auctions.

"January is the first month where we see the effect of the ECB refinancing operation," said Luca Cazzulani, strategist at UniCredit.

"The other reason we have seen big borrowing in the past month is because (banks) want to take care of their redemptions."

Spain's banking sector faces a massive spike in its funding needs in 2012 with around 130 billion euros of debt coming to maturity, the bulk of it in the first six months.

($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by John Stonestreet)