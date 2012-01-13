* Dec bank borrowing from ECB 132.4 bln euros (106.3 bln Nov
* Came after ECB auction of three-year funds in Dec.
* In line with leap in Italian bank ECB borrowing
MADRID, Jan 13 Spanish banks' borrowing
from the European Central Bank rose to near-record levels in
December as they took up its unprecented offer of longer-term
funds, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Friday.
The data showed banks borrowed 132.4 billion euros ($169.43
billion) from the European Central Bank last month, up from
106.3 billion euros in November. That was only just below the
140 billion euro record high hit in July 2010.
Borrowing from the ECB by Italian banks showed a similar
jump after the central bank injected 489 billion euros at its
first-ever tender of three-year funds on Dec. 21.
"It's unsurprising (Spanish banks' borrowing) has risen by
so much after the three-year refinancing operation," said Nick
Matthews, economist at RBS.
"It's in line, although less than what happened with Italian
banks, and it could increase further in January with another
three-year auction scheduled for February."
The data showed total net borrowing was 118.9 billion euros,
up from 97.97 billion euros in November.
Spanish banks have been struggling with regulator demands
for more capital to cushion against unsellable property, loans
to bankrupt real estate developers and higher rates of loan
default in a country with 23 percent unemployment.
Newly-appointed Economy Minister Luis de Guindos has said
banks may have to put aside 50 billion euros in provisions and
the government has ruled out a bad bank to deal with rotten
property assets at a state level.
($1 = 0.7814 euros)
(Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Catherine Evans)