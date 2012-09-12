MADRID, Sept 12 Spain is not in a rush to make a
decision on whether or not it will request European aid thanks
to new market calm, Secretary of State for the Economy Fernando
Jimenez Latorre said on Wednesday.
He also said the time had not yet come to make a decision
on adjusting Spaniard's pensions to inflation, while authorities
would formalize the amount of bank participation to a liquidity
credit line of up to 18 billion euros in the coming days.
Spain's 17 autonomous regions, which along with city halls
control around 50 percent of public spending, almost all
overshot their deficit targets last year and economists say they
could fail to meet their budget cutting obligations this year.