MADRID Aug 2 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy said after a meeting with Italian premier Mario Monti that
it was important that the European Central Bank now stood ready
to intervene in markets using non-conventional policies to help
lower debt costs.
However, when asked three times by reporters after a press
conference whether Spain would activate EU mechanisms aimed at
buying sovereign debt, Rajoy only said he welcomed the ECB's
statement that it would use non-conventional measures and was
working on implementing EU summit decisions.