MADRID May 14 Spanish banks borrowed 265.1 billion euros ($344.2 billion) from the European Central Bank in April, down from 270.9 billion euros in March, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Tuesday, marking the eight month of consecutive falls.

Spanish banks, which were propped up with European aid last year, borrowed an all-time high of 411 million euros from the ECB in August 2012.

Since then, investors have warmed to recession-struck Spain, making banks less reliant on funding from the central bank. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Writing by Clare Kane)