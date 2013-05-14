UPDATE 1-Toronto house prices, sales surge in March, fueling bubble fear
OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices surged in March, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.
MADRID May 14 Spanish banks borrowed 265.1 billion euros ($344.2 billion) from the European Central Bank in April, down from 270.9 billion euros in March, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Tuesday, marking the eight month of consecutive falls.
Spanish banks, which were propped up with European aid last year, borrowed an all-time high of 411 million euros from the ECB in August 2012.
Since then, investors have warmed to recession-struck Spain, making banks less reliant on funding from the central bank. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Writing by Clare Kane)
OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices surged in March, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.
WARSAW, April 5 Poland's inflation will likely stabilise at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.
ULAANBAATAR, April 5 Mongolia's Stock Exchange warned it may be cut from the watchlist of candidates for the FTSE Russell frontier markets index unless it meets regulatory standards by August.