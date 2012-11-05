MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Spain said on Monday that all its options are open on appointing a Spaniard at the European Central Bank executive board after it blocked the nomination of Luxembourg's central bank chief Yves Mersch earlier in the day.

"Spain maintains all its options and possibilities open," Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told reporters at a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Mexico City.

Asked if the Spanish government was considering putting forward an alternative candidate to Mersch, he said: "I will not tell you either yes or no."

Spain's move followed opposition from the European Parliament, which voted against Luxembourger Mersch because it wants more women in the European Union's higher echelons.