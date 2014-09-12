MADRID, Sept 12 Spanish banks borrowed 162.6 billion euros (210.18 billion US dollar) from the European Central Bank in August, according to Bank of Spain data released on Friday, up from 160.7 billion euros in July.

Spain's banks took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, the year the country was granted 41 billion euros in financial aid for its troubled lenders. (1 US dollar = 0.7736 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)