MADRID, Sept 12 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reiterated on Wednesday that he is still studying the conditions necessary to apply for European aid following the European Central Bank's agreement last week to launch a new bond-buying programme.

"The ECB said it is willing to help countries that are struggling to finance themselves so we'll have to study whether or not that's good for Spain, what the conditions are and after that we'll take a decision," Rajoy told Parliament.