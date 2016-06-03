* Spanish GDP growth to slow in short-, medium-term
* Labour regulation needed to increase flexibility
* Permanent contracts must be made more attractive
* Reduction of public deficit a priority for Spain
(Adds more information)
By Jesús Aguado and Carlos Ruano
MADRID, June 3 Political uncertainty in Spain in
the wake of December's inconclusive election could hurt economic
growth due to stalled policymaking, the Bank of Spain said on
Friday in its annual report.
Spain returns to the polls on June 26 after its political
parties failed to agree on the formation of a government
following the December ballot. The results of the new vote are
expected to be broadly similar, however.
"Uncertainties due to the current internal political context
add to increased doubts over the path of economic policies and
the implementation of much needed structural reforms aimed at
improving future growth rates," the Bank of Spain said.
Growth expectations in the medium- and long-term would be
improved by taking steps to tackle challenges including high
unemployment, fiscal consolidation, lower private and foreign
debt and higher productivity, the bank said.
However, Governor Luis Maria Linde said growth rates in the
short term and medium term would ease as the effects of the
depreciation of the euro and low oil prices wear off.
Also citing recent volatility in global financial markets
and lower global growth expectations, the Bank of Spain stuck to
its forecast of 2.7 percent economic growth this year and 2.3
percent in 2017 after a 3.2 percent rise in gross domestic
product in 2015.
The central bank said reining in the public deficit should
be a priority for Spain and the next government should be more
efficient in balancing income and expenses in its budget plans.
In a blow to the caretaker government of the People's Party,
which has vaunted its handling of the economic turnaround in the
run-up to the election, Spain missed its 2015 deficit target by
a wider margin than expected.
Linde also said the country's unemployment rate of 21
percent as of the end of March was one of the country's most
significant challenges together with its high external debt and
needed to be addressed to win back confidence.
Spain's incoming government should examine labour regulation
to increase internal flexibility and permit wage adjustments, he
said, while permanent contracts should be made more attractive
for employers to reduce dependence on temporary hires.
For the Spanish banking sector, the central bank warned that
low interest rates, declining lending volumes, still high levels
of non-performing-loans and foreclosed assets continued to
pressure lenders' profitability.
(Editing by Paul Day; Editing by Hugh Lawson)