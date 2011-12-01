MOVES-Wells Fargo, HSBC, Halcyon, JPMorgan, Mercer Advisors
June 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Dec 1 The need for financial restructuring has intensified, Bank of Spain governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on Thursday.
Minimal public money must be used in the reform of the banking sector, he said at an event. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
June 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Carver bancorp, inc. Appoints craig c. Mackay to board of directors