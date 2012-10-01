UPDATE 1-Australia's Vocus says KKR makes $1.65 bln takeover approach
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
MADRID Oct 1 EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday he expects euro zone members to respect their commitments regarding direct bank recapitalisations as agreed at a summit in June.
Rehn was speaking in Madrid after a meeting with Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos.
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 6 Mexico on Tuesday conceded to U.S. demands for changes in the terms of Mexican access to the lucrative U.S. sugar market, striking a deal with Washington that will likely lift prices of the sweetener to U.S. food processors and consumers.