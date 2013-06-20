MADRID, June 20 Spain's banking crisis is not
over yet, the country's central bank governor Luis Maria Linde
said on Thursday, although he said national lenders could cope
with any new provisioning needs.
Spanish lenders are currently reviewing their
208-billion-euro ($279 billion) refinanced loans portfolios,
which could lead to new provisioning needs of around 10 billion
euros, according to preliminary estimates made public this week
by Economy Minister Luis de Guindos.
"Thanks to the big clean-up effort made in 2012, and the
massive drop in property-related risks, we are in a position to
say that our banking system has the capacity to cope with
provisioning needs that could arise in 2013 and also in 2014,"
Linde said in a speech to the economic committee at Parliament.