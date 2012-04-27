MADRID, April 27 Spain has enough financial
capacity to handle a rescue of its ailing banks in case of need,
Spain's Economy Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on
Friday, ruling out in any use of EU funds to bail out the
sector.
"(I rule out the use) of European funds, absolutely. The
eventual need of public funds would be very limited. Nothing
indicates that the Treasury would not have enough capacity in
the eventuality it would be necessary to assume these needs",
Jimenez Latorre said at an event in Madrid.
"We don't believe right now that it will be necessary, but
in any case it would not be of such a magnitude that we would
need to use EU funds."
The Spanish government has repeatedly ruled out the
possibility of tapping money from the temporary or permanent
bailout funds, although many analysts believe it will have to do
so if Spain's economic situation keeps deteriorating.
Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut its credit rating on
Spain by two notches, citing expectations the government
finances will deteriorate even more than previously thought as a
result of a contracting economy and an ailing banking sector.