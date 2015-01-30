* Spain GDP grew faster than expected in Q4
* Best pace of growth since before long crisis
* Lower oil prices help, will boost 2015 growth
* But lending still falling, signalling headwinds
By Sarah White and Paul Day
MADRID, Jan 30 Spain's economic turnaround
accelerated in the fourth quarter of 2014 and growth hit
pre-crisis levels as oil prices tumbled, although an enduring
lending crunch signals the recovery may still take time to feed
through to struggling families.
Spanish output expanded 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter from
October to December, beating expectations and reaching its
fastest pace since before a near-seven-year downturn.
Falling borrowing costs, a depreciating euro and strong
exports have helped drive the turnaround. Lower oil prices are
now providing a stimulus worth 1.5 percent of gross domestic
product, boding well for growth in 2015, an election year.
"The increasingly broad-based recovery suggests Spain is
well-positioned to take advantage of supportive factors in early
2015, namely lower energy costs, a weaker euro, and a cut in
personal and corporate taxes," said Raj Badiani, economist at
IHS Global Insight.
Spain's emergence as one of the euro zone's fastest growing
countries has also relied on improving domestic demand. Retail
sales over the Christmas period grew at the fastest rate in just
over 10 years, for instance.
But the exit from recession -- Spain's output expanded 1.4
percent in 2014 from a year earlier, the first notable annual
growth since 2008 -- has yet to ease the hardship for thousands
of households, in a country where nearly one in four of the
workforce is out of a job.
Growth is also happening from a low base, and in absolute
terms the Spanish economy has shrunk by almost 7 percent from
its peak at the beginning of 2008.
Constrained lending is just one of the potential drags on
the recovery. Most Spanish banks, including Caixabank
and Popular, saw credit shrink again in 2014.
Families and companies were still focused on paying back
debts, they said, although many small businesses have also
complained they cannot get the financing they need to survive.
Banks are now hoping for a better 2015, as new loans grow
while their overall stock of debt remains flat at worst.
"The (lending) trend is being reversed," Banco Popular
Chairman Angel Ron said on Friday after presenting full year
results.
ANOTHER LEAP FORWARD
These hurdles mean Spain's centre-right government, which
slashed spending, will still have trouble persuading voters that
the economic turnaround is meaningful.
But growth should take another leap forward this year. It
should bet some help from a weaker euro, which could further
boost tourism, one of the cornerstones of the economy.
"We see a good chance for Spain's reformers to win the
elections in the autumn as their economic success will be much
more entrenched by election day than Greece's nascent recovery
was this January," said Christian Schulz, senior economist at
Berenberg Bank, referring to the ruling People's Party (PP).
Greece voted in a new anti-austerity government last weekend
in a snap election.
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos has already said
that the economy is likely to grow by more than 2.5 percent this
year, above official forecasts of 2 percent, and he foresees
some 15 billion euros ($17 billion) in energy savings this year.
The government is also betting that the oil effect will feed
through to cash-strapped households as it pushes down consumer
prices, bolstering spending rather than contributing to a
destructive downward spiral as people put off purchases.
The energy price drop helped to lower national consumer
prices 1.4 percent year-on-year in January, according to another
set of preliminary data from INE on Friday -- the steepest drop
since July 2009. EU-harmonised prices fell 1.5 percent, the
sharpest drop since records began in 1997.
Many economists have argued that Spain's slide into
deflation is a boost to the economy in the short term, as data
shows spending is still on the rise, though in the long term it
could increase the pain of paying off debt burdens.
(Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado and Tomas Cobos; Editing
by Julien Toyer, Larry King)