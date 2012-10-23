* Treasury exceeds target in sale, yields mixed
* Government delay on aid request hurts
* Economy contracted 0.4 pct q/q in third quarter -c.bank
* Regions' downgrade weighs on Spanish debt
By Paul Day and Nigel Davies
MADRID, Oct 23 Spain sold more short-term debt
than planned on Tuesday, with demand shored up by expectations
the country will soon ask for aid after ratings for some of its
most indebted regions were cut to "junk".
The sale came as the Bank of Spain warned the economy would
stay in recession in the third quarter and said the country
could miss a deficit target agreed with the European Union
because of lower tax revenues owing to the slump.
Spain is the focus of the three-year-old euro zone debt
crisis after markets pushed its refinancing costs to near
unsustainable levels this year because of concerns over its high
deficit and ailing economy.
Expectations it will soon ask for a financial lifeline that
would allow the European Central Bank to buy the country's bonds
have helped bring yields down, although markets are increasingly
impatient for action.
"We were expecting to see a request made after the regional
elections (on Sunday), or in early November, but the risk is
that the decision is delayed," said Simon Peck, analyst at RBS,
following Tuesday's auction.
Rajoy, who was given a boost for his austerity drive with an
election victory in his home region of Galicia on Sunday, said
last week he had not yet taken a decision on whether to seek
aid.
Spain's regional governments were largely to blame for the
country missing its 2011 deficit target by nearly 30 billion
euros, and are at risk of overspending again this year.
JUNK GRADE
All but shut out of international markets and reliant on
central government aid to meet debt payments, five regions were
downgraded late on Monday by rating agency Moody's, including
Andalusia and Extremadura, which were cut to junk grade.
The agency said the downgrade reflected a deterioration in
liquidity positions, limited cash reserves and the regions'
reliance on short-term credit lines to fund operating needs. It
kept negative outlooks on the five regions' ratings, all of
which are now below investment-grade.
While an 18-billion-euro credit line from the central
government reduced the immediate risk of a regional default,
Moody's said regions would struggle to find a long-term funding
solution and to cut their deficits as the economy contracts.
The autonomous region of Madrid, which represents about a
fifth of the country's economic output, postponed a planned bond
issue on Tuesday, saying market conditions were not optimal.
The Bank of Spain said on Tuesday that Spain was at risk of
missing its 2012 budget deficit target of 6.3 percent of GDP,
including regions and social security, as a prolonged recession
slashes revenues.
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said the central
government was close to meeting its own 4.5 percent deficit
target, which excludes the regions and the social security
system, with a 3.9 percent deficit at end-September.
But a document sent to the European statistics office showed
the social security system was set to register a deficit of 10.5
billion euros in 2012 compared to an initial forecast of a
balanced budget.
Separately, lobby group Farmaindustria said the regions,
which control spending on healthcare and education, have run up
2.3 billion euros of debt to pharmaceutical companies since Jan.
1.
YIELDS
A few hundred people demonstrated around the parliament on
Tuesday afternoon as next year's budget was being discussed but
the movement did not manage to attract as many people as on
Sept. 25, when thousands of people took the streets of the
Spanish capital.
The downgrades for the regions pushed up Spanish yields on
the secondary market, with that on the benchmark 10-year bond
rising to 5.5 percent from a six-month low of
5.297 percent plumbed on Friday.
Subscriptions rose at Tuesday's bill auction, however, with
three-month bills 4.3 times subscribed after being 3.3 times
subscribed in September. The six-month bills had a bid-to-cover
ratio of 2.0 after 1.8 last month.
Spain sold 3.53 billion euros ($4.6 billion) of debt, more
than the 2.5 billion to 3.5 billion euros it had targeted.
The average yield on the 967 million euros of three-month
paper was 1.415 percent, up from 1.203 percent last month, while
that on the 2.6 billion euros of six-month T-bills was 2.023
percent, lower from 2.213 percent a month ago.
The Bank of Spain also said on Tuesday that economic output
would shrink by 0.4 percent in the third quarter from a quarter
earlier, the same as in April-to-June, partly reflecting a
slowdown in the wider euro zone economy.
"The third quarter has been characterised by a generalised
weakening in exports ... the persistence of restrictive
financing conditions, and high uncertainty linked among other
factors to European and domestic reforms being carried out," the
bank's monthly report said.
Austerity measures being carried out by the government were
clearly contracting the economy further, the central bank said.
Spain has announced austerity measures worth over 60 billion
euros to be made until 2014.
A preliminary official reading of Spain's GDP, usually in
line with the central bank's estimate, is due on Oct. 30.