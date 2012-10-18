* Spain auctions bonds due 2015, 2016, 2022
* Treasury sells 4.6 billion euros
* Yields lower on all three maturities
By Paul Day
MADRID, Oct 18 Spain sold more debt than it
planned and its funding costs fell on Thursday after Moody's
affirmed its credit rating and signs that Madrid will soon ask
for aid soothed investors nerves.
There was good demand for the three bonds and the yield on
the 10-year was the lowest at an auction since January. The
Treasury raised 4.6 billion euros ($6 billion), just above
target, meaning it has nearly completed the 2012 debt programme.
Spain has become the focal point of the three-year-old euro
zone debt crisis and premiums on benchmark debt have soared to
nearly unsustainable levels on concerns Madrid cannot control
its finances during a deep recession.
But Moody's left Spanish debt with an investment grade
rating on Tuesday, confounding expectations for a downgrade and
helping investor sentiment.
The agency suggested the rating depended on Spain requesting
European aid which it is expected to do in the next few weeks.
This would trigger European Central Bank bond buying, further
easing pressure on Spanish debt.
"Today's auction went very well, following yesterday's
rebound of the Spanish debt," said Annalisa Piazza, market
economist, Newedge Strategy, London.
"Dealers willing to close their shorts and hope of some
relevant decision on the future of Spain in the coming weeks
have been supportive factors at today's auction."
The premium investors demand to hold Spanish over German
debt dropped to around 377 basis points after the auction,
around 10 bps down on the day and far from 640 bps in July.
Spain, which has already received a commitment of up to 100
billion euros to recapitalise its banks, is ready to ask the
euro zone for a bond market support package, European officials
have said, but Germany has urged it to hold off.
The Spanish government has said it is still examining the
details of the aid plan and ECB intervention, with Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy keen to avoid adding strict conditions to
an unpopular austerity plan.
Spain's business leaders have also been putting pressure on
the government to move quickly in the hope the ECB plan will
reopen access to international debt markets, with Bankinter
Chief Executive Maria Dolores adding to those calls on Thursday.
European leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday to try to
bridge deep differences over plans for a banking union but no
substantial decisions on that or other euro zone issues are
expected.
Spain's sold 1.5 billion euros of its benchmark 10-year bond
at an average yield of 5.458 percent, down from 5.666 percent at
its previous primary auction on Sept. 20.
The bond maturing July 30, 2015, sold 1.6 billion euros at
an average yield of 3.227 percent down from 3.676 on Sept. 6
while the bond due Oct. 31, 2016, sold with a yield of 3.977
percent, compared to 4.603 percent on Sept. 6.
Spain has now raised 92.1 percent of its targeted medium-
and long-term issuance for 2012 and has four more bond auctions
planned before the end of the year.