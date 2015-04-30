MADRID, April 30 Spain on Thursday affirmed its 2015 and 2016 public deficit targets of 4.2 percent and 2.8 percent of Gross Domestic Product respectively.

It has however revised its 2017 deficit objective to 1.4 percent of GDP, from 1.1 percent previously, and set its 2018 budget gap goal at 0.3 percent.

