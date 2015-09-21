MADRID, Sept 21 If Spain's wealthy northeastern
region of Catalonia claims independence from the rest of the
country, it would be automatically forced out of the euro area
and was likely to drop from the European Union, the Bank of
Spain governor said.
Uncertainties and tensions over the result of the regional
election on Sunday, which could lead to a unilateral claim of
independence, are affecting Catalan and Spanish banks, Luis
Maria Linde said on Monday.
Linde said that the European Central Bank's monetary
stimulus policies were working and would continue until the
central bank's inflation target of near, but below, 2 percent is
reached.
The head of the Spanish central bank said he was not
concerned about the result of the upcoming general election,
expected before the end of the year, as long as the winner
continued current fiscal consolidation policies.
Linde also said that a new process of consolidation amongst
Spanish banks was a possibility.
