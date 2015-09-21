* Independent Catalonia would leave euro, EU -cenbank
governor
* ECB monetary policy working well, Linde says
* Says general election no concern if fiscal policies
continue
(Adds quote on risk of bank deposit freeze)
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Sept 21 Spain's Catalonia region will be
automatically booted out of the euro zone and its banks will
lose access to European Central Bank facilities if it becomes
independent from the rest of country, the Spanish central bank
chief said on Monday.
Polls suggest Catalan separatists are on track to win a
small majority of seats in the Catalan Parliament at a regional
election on Sunday, the minimum needed to launch a "road map" to
secession within 18 months, according to Artur Mas, president of
the affluent region in Spain's northeast.
"The exit from the euro is automatic, the exit from the
European Union is implied," Bank of Spain chief Luis Maria Linde
said during an event in Madrid.
Uncertainties and tensions over the election are affecting
Catalan and other Spanish banks, Linde said, echoing worries by
major lenders which said on Friday a split with Catalonia would
threaten financial stability in the region.
Scottish voters faced similar warnings of a possible exit
from the whole EU if they had chosen independence from Britain
in a referendum a year ago. That vote, which the pro-Britain
side won by a 10 percent margin, but which has been followed by
a rise in separatist sentiment, was closely watched in Spain.
Asked what was the probability of a freeze on bank deposits
if Catalonia declared itself independent, Linde said this was
highly unlikely although there was a risk.
"It's clear that if there are serious tensions there could
be a freeze on deposits as has been seen in Latin America and in
Greece. In that respect it's a possibility, a risk," he said.
Linde said the ECB's monetary stimulus policy, which is
expected to spend more than a trillion euros on bonds to counter
a potentially deflationary spiral, was working and would
continue until inflation in the bloc was nearer ECB targets.
"The stimulus programme is working very well and, right now,
there is no reason to change it. As long as the inflation target
of near 2 percent is not reached, the programme will continue."
On concerns surrounding Spain's next national election, due
by the end of the year, Linde said he was not worried about who
won as long as the new government stuck to certain policies.
"It would be good to maintain some policies such as the
fiscal adjustment or fiscal consolidation, so that public debt
in relation to gross domestic product doesn't continue to rise."
Spain's efforts to reduce one of the euro zone's highest
public deficits has been central to regaining market confidence
since 2012 when soaring debt yields pushed the country close to
requesting a sovereign bailout.
Alternative parties such as left-wing Podemos and
business-friendly Ciudadanos have gained popularity as voters
rally against Brussels-led austerity policies and unpopular
pro-banking measures after a prolonged slump.
Linde also said that normalisation of monetary policies in
the United States and Britain had been delayed due to a global
growth slowdown that had been worse than expected.
"The (U.S. Federal Reserve) wanted to begin a process of
rate rises, given lower unemployment, but inflation far from
reference levels and a weak external environment has made that
difficult," he said.
(Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Mark Heinrich)