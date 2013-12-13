MADRID Dec 13 Spain's debt rose to 93.4 percent of gross domestic product between July and September, compared to the government's year-end target of 94.2 percent of GDP, the Bank of Spain said on Friday.

Spain sees the debt-to-GDP ratio peaking at 101 percent in 2015 and 2016, the highest levels in more than a century as the country struggles to reduce one of the largest budget gaps in the euro zone and revive the economy.