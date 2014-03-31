MADRID, March 31 Spain's public deficit, excluding town halls, was 0.47 percent of gross domestic product in January, Treasury Ministry Cristobal Montoro said on Monday, versus 0.53 percent in the same month a year ago.

The government is aiming for an end-of-year final deficit, including local administrations, of 5.8 percent after ending 2013 with a deficit of 6.6 percent of GDP, just missing a target of 6.5 percent.

The central government reported a deficit of 0.56 percent of GDP in January and the country's 17 autonomous regions had a joint shortfall of 0.14 percent, while the social security system registered a surplus of 0.23 percent, Montoro said at a news conference. (Reporting by Paul Day; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)