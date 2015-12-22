MADRID Dec 22 Spain's public deficit to the end of October, including the central government, regions and social security, but not the town halls, was 3.42 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the Treasury Ministry said on Tuesday.

That was slightly below the deficit of 3.44 percent of GDP to September and compared to 3.93 percent in the same period last year.

The government's end-of-year target is 4.2 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Adrian Croft)