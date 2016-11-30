MADRID Nov 30 Spain must continue with its
current policy of fiscal consolidation, Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy said in a conference in Madrid on Wednesday.
"At a national level, we must maintain the policies of
fiscal consolidation and control of the public deficit," Rajoy
said.
Rajoy's government has made a number of deeply unpopular tax
hikes and spending cuts over the last four years in an effort to
reduce one of the highest public deficits in the European Union.
Spain aims to reduce the budget shortfall to 4.6 percent of
gross domestic product this year from 5.1 percent of economic
output in 2015.
