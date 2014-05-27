MADRID May 27 Spain's public deficit, excluding town halls, from January to March 2014 was 0.67 percent of gross domestic product, the Treasury Ministry said on Tuesday.

The government is aiming for an end-of-year deficit, including local administrations, of 5.8 percent after ending 2013 with a deficit of 6.6 percent of GDP, just short of a target of 6.5 percent. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Fiona Ortiz)