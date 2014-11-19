BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
MADRID Nov 19 Spain's deficit target of 5.5 percent of gross domestic product is achievable but next year's target of 4.2 percent of GDP will be more difficult, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Wednesday.
Spain registered a public shortfall of 6.3 percent of GDP in 2013, one of the highest in the euro zone. (Reporting by Sarah White, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)