MADRID Nov 19 Spain's deficit target of 5.5 percent of gross domestic product is achievable but next year's target of 4.2 percent of GDP will be more difficult, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Wednesday.

Spain registered a public shortfall of 6.3 percent of GDP in 2013, one of the highest in the euro zone. (Reporting by Sarah White, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)