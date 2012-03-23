SINGAPORE, March 23 Spain is fully committed to
meeting its deficit targets and any comparisons to Greece are
"total nonsense," Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on
Friday.
"We are fully committed with the targets," de Guindos told
reporters in Singapore while on a trip to Asia, referring to
Spain's commitment to reduce its budget deficit to 5.3 percent
of gross domestic product (GDP) this year and 3 percent next
year.
Spain relaxed its budget targets earlier this month,
sparking fears that it may become the euro zone's next source of
financial contagion. [ID:nL5E8EE3WZ}
De Guindos added that any comparisons with Greece were
"total nonsense" as the new Spanish government had, in its three
months in office, slashed costs and passed key labour market
reforms that were key to creating jobs and helping firms become
more productive.
"This is a very important reform that the markets will have
to assess positively," he said of the labour measures that were
passed last month.
Spain shocked markets last month when it said it had missed
its 2011 budget deficit target and a few days later set itself a
softer goal for 2012. Yields on Spanish bonds have risen in
recent weeks and the country has replaced Italy as the main
focus of concern among investors.
Spain, one of the euro zone laggards alongside Portugal,
Italy, Ireland and Greece, had an unemployment rate of 22.9
percent at the end of last year. The number of people without
work rose by 2.4 percent in February from January, the Spanish
government said earlier this month.
De Guindos, who met reporters after a lunch meeting with
Singapore Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugartnam, said his visit
to the Southeast Asian city-state and China earlier in the week
was aimed at reassuring investors about Spain's commitment to
reforms.