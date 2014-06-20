* Government unveils tax reform proposal
* Proposes cutting tax for big companies to 25 pct vs 30 pct
* Tax rates to be cut for workers, VAT rate left unchanged
* Economists say growth not strong enough for tax cuts
(Recasts to include official proposal)
By Paul Day
MADRID, June 20 Spain announced on Friday it
would cut income tax and reduce corporate tax to 25 percent for
large companies by 2016, aiming to speed up a nascent economic
recovery.
The cuts are part of a proposed bill that is Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy's main structural reform this year and also
included reducing tax breaks to lift the country's tax revenue,
currently one of the lowest in Europe.
The government said the plan will boost gross domestic
product by 0.55 percent over the two years 2015 and 2016, but it
has been roundly criticised by unions and economists as details
of it were revealed over the last few months.
Unions say tax cuts are merely a populist measure ahead of
elections next year while some economists say growth is not yet
strong enough to justify tax cuts and the move risks hurting the
government's ability to meet its budget deficit targets.
"The moment has come for the Spanish to be recompensed for
the efforts that they've made," Treasury Minister Cristobal
Montoro said at a press conference following the weekly cabinet
meeting.
"The moment has come to strengthen economic growth,
stimulate savings, investment and job creation."
The government said it would reduce the number of income tax
bands to five from seven and cut rates on each band, while also
reducing corporate rates for large companies to 25 percent from
30 percent over the next two years.
The lower income tax rates mean 20 million income-tax payers
will have about 5 billion euros in additional disposable income
over the next two years, Montoro said.
Spain has been in and out of recession since a 2008 property
crash which has left one in four workers unemployed and has put
thousands of companies out of business.
The burst housing bubble sent revenues from the once
lucrative construction and real estate sectors tumbling and
helped push the public deficit to near-unsustainable levels.
Over the last three years, the government has passed a slew
of unpopular tax hikes and deep spending cuts to bring down the
public shortfall and convince nervous financial markets it can
control its finances.
TAX REVENUE UP
Spanish tax revenue as a percentage of GDP in 2012 stood at
32.5 percent compared to the euro zone average of 40.4 percent,
according to European Union data released earlier this week.
Rather than directly boosting tax revenue by hiking taxes,
the latest reform aims to widen the tax base by reducing
available tax breaks and make the most of the economic
turnaround, the government has said.
Tax revenue was up by 5 percent in January to May compared
to the same period last year, Montoro said, despite relatively
low growth and near-zero inflation.
With Rajoy facing voters next year, and his conservative
People's Party (PP) suffering tumbling support in the polls
after years of austerity measures, the reform has been slammed
by some as political opportunism which could backfire.
"The fiscal reform is based on a scenario of strengthening
economic recovery, of which we have serious doubts," the head of
Spain's second-largest union UGT, Candido Mendez said this week.
Spain's economy is forecast to grow 1.2 percent this year
after shrinking, or stagnating, since 2009 and the government
has targeted getting the budget deficit below the official EU
ceiling of 3 percent of output by 2016. The deficit stood at 6.6
percent of gross domestic product in 2013.
The Bank of Spain reiterated calls this week to increase
consumer taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) to boost cash flow
into government coffers, but the government has insisted that it
will not raise VAT further after a 2012 hike.
It will instead limit VAT hikes to health products, raising
them to 21 percent from 10 percent currently, although the
timeframe was unclear.
It will also cut tax payable on income from savings, the
government said on Friday, reverting to 2011 rates before Spain
was forced to raise taxes to close the budget gap.
More details of the reform proposal will be presented on
Monday, Montoro said.
(Editing by Julien Toyer and Susan Fenton)