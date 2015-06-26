MADRID, June 26 The Spanish government will raise its economic growth forecasts next week as part of the proceedings to prepare the 2016 budget, business daily Cinco Dias said on Friday.

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos had said earlier this week that Spain's economy had grown at close to 4 percent in the first half of 2015, well beyond the 2.9 percent expected for 2015 and 2016.

The Bank of Spain already hiked its 2015 growth forecast to 3.1 percent while it sees the economy expanding by 2.7 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Kim Coghill)