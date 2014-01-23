MADRID Jan 23 The Spanish economy grew by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter from a quarter earlier, the Bank of Spain said on Thursday, the second quarter of expansion after over two years of recession.

The central bank also said Gross Domestic Product shrank 1.2 percent in 2013 from a year earlier. Both figures are in line with government estimates made public last week.

Official preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute is due January 30 while the final figure will be published February 27.