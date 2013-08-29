China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MADRID Aug 29 Spain's economy will emerge from a two-year recession in the second half of 2013, registering anything from zero to 0.2 percent growth, Economy Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Thursday.
Gross domestic product shrank 0.1 percent quarter on quarter between April and June, the National Statistics Institute said earlier on Thursday.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.