BRIEF-OTP Bank Q1 profit beats forecast on higher revenue, low risk costs
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank says in Q1 earnings statement:
MADRID, Sept 30 The Bank of Spain on Wednesday said it expected economic growth to slow during July to September from the previous quarter and said recent data showed the strong rate of job creation in the first half of the year had tailed off during the summer.
The central bank said it expected economic growth to come in at 0.8 percent for the third quarter from a quarter earlier, compared to 1.0 percent from April to June period.
The government forecasts growth for the year to come in at 3.3 percent, one of the highest rates in the European Union. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank says in Q1 earnings statement:
By Hanna Paul May 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to lower on Friday, with the Philippines declining for a third time this week on profit-taking, while Indonesia posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in three weeks. Asian stocks slipped, tracking Wall Street which was dragged down by a selloff in shares of department stores. Philippine stocks fell as much as 1.1 percent to their lowest in over a week, with real estate stocks declining the most.