MADRID, Sept 30 The Bank of Spain on Wednesday said it expected economic growth to slow during July to September from the previous quarter and said recent data showed the strong rate of job creation in the first half of the year had tailed off during the summer.

The central bank said it expected economic growth to come in at 0.8 percent for the third quarter from a quarter earlier, compared to 1.0 percent from April to June period.

The government forecasts growth for the year to come in at 3.3 percent, one of the highest rates in the European Union. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)