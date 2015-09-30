(Adds details)
MADRID, Sept 30 The Bank of Spain on Wednesday
said that it expected economic growth to slow in the third
quarter and that recent data showed strong job creation in the
first half of the year had tailed off over the summer.
The economy expanded at the fastest rate since 2007 in the
second quarter from the first, driven by a recovery in consumer
spending. A weaker euro and low oil prices have helped boost the
turnaround from a grim recession which ended two years ago.
The central bank said it expected economic growth to come in
at 0.8 percent for the third quarter from a quarter earlier,
compared to 1.0 percent from the April to June period.
The government forecasts growth of 3.3 percent this year,
one of the highest rates in the European Union and above the
Bank of Spain's own forecast of 3.1 percent.
The ruling People's Party is flagging its handling of the
economy in the run up to a December general election and is
counting on the recovery to win votes.
Critics say the turnaround from nearly five years of
falling, or stagnant, output has failed to lift the prospects of
many with unemployment remaining stubbornly high.
The Bank of Spain said growth in the third quarter would be
helped by strong consumer demand as in previous periods but
external demand, mostly accounted for by exports, would continue
to weigh.
"The increase in uncertainty is the most outstanding feature
of global forces affecting our economy," said Bank of Spain
governor Luis Maria Linde recently.
The head of the International Monetary Fund Christine
Lagarde said in a newspaper interview last week that it is
likely to revise downwards its estimates for global economic
growth due to slower growth in emerging economies.
Spanish consumer prices fell at their fastest rate in seven
months in September, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, dragged
down by low electricity and oil costs, while retail sales
continued to rise.
Prices have held below 2 percent for 26 straight months,
official data shows. The Bank of Spain said on Wednesday said it
saw a gradual recovery in inflation .
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day and Raissa
Kasolowsky)