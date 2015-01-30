(Adds details, comment)
MADRID Jan 30 Spain's economy grew at its
fastest pace since before its near seven-year downturn in the
fourth quarter of last year, boosted by tumbling energy costs
which also prompted the steepest drop in consumer prices since
July 2009.
Gross domestic product rose 0.7 percent from October to
December on a quarterly basis, according to preliminary data
from the National Statistics Institute on Friday, while national
consumer prices fell 1.4 percent in January from a year earlier.
Economic output also rose 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter
from a year earlier, beating economist expectations.
National consumer prices fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in
January, according to the preliminary data, while EU-harmonised
prices fell 1.5 percent, in line with expectations and the
sharpest drop since records began in 1997.
Spain's economy expanded 1.4 percent in 2014 from a year
earlier, the first notable annual growth since 2008 when a burst
property bubble destroyed thousands of companies and sent
unemployment soaring to above 25 percent.
"The increasingly broad-based recovery suggests Spain is
well positioned to take advantage of supportive factors in early
2015, namely lower energy costs, a weaker euro, and a cut in
personal and corporate taxes," said Raj Badiani, economist at
IHS Global Insight.
"Overall, strong, balanced GDP developments alongside
positive survey data suggest the recovery will gain further
momentum during 2015."
A sharp drop in oil prices in recent months has helped Spain
recover from two crippling recessions, as the net energy
importer eyes some 15 billion euros ($17 billion) in savings
this year on its power bill, according to official estimates.
The government is also betting that the oil effect will feed
through to cash-strapped households as it pushes down consumer
prices and bolsters spending, further supporting the economy as
a general election looms by year-end.
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos has said that the
economy is likely to grow by more than 2.5 percent this year
boosted by the effect of cheap oil on consumer spending and a
weak euro on exports, a cornerstone to the recovery.
De Guindos has also argued that falling prices was not
conducive to a destructive downward spiral as it helped boost
families' purchasing power.
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer and Toby
Chopra)