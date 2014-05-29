MADRID May 29 Spain's economy could continue to
grow in coming quarters at a similar pace to the 0.4 percent
growth registered in the first quarter, Secretary of State for
the Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Thursday at a news
conference.
In the January-March period Spain's economy was buoyed by
recovering domestic demand and marked the third quarter of
growth as the country shakes off a long-running recession, data
showed on Thursday.
The 0.4 percent growth was compared with the previous
quarter. On an annual basis the economy expanded 0.5 percent in
the first quarter.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)