MADRID, July 2 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy said on Thursday his government would raise economic
growth forecasts for this year to 3.3 percent from a previous
2.9 percent and to 3 percent for 2016 from a 2.9 percent
forecast earlier.
The government will make the new forecasts official sometime
this month, he said.
Rajoy also called on Greeks to act responsibly after talks
with credit institutions broke down and the Greek government
called a referendum on the proposals for Sunday.
"The euro is not a optional club. It has rules and
regulations that underlie the very survival of the euro," Rajoy
said at an event in Madrid.
"Whatever happens in Greece, the euro will continue and
Spain will be an important part of that project."
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by
Sonya Dowsett)