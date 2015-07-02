MADRID, July 2 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday his government would raise economic growth forecasts for this year to 3.3 percent from a previous 2.9 percent and to 3 percent for 2016 from a 2.9 percent forecast earlier.

The government will make the new forecasts official sometime this month, he said.

Rajoy also called on Greeks to act responsibly after talks with credit institutions broke down and the Greek government called a referendum on the proposals for Sunday.

"The euro is not a optional club. It has rules and regulations that underlie the very survival of the euro," Rajoy said at an event in Madrid.

"Whatever happens in Greece, the euro will continue and Spain will be an important part of that project." (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)