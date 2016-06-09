MADRID, June 9 Spanish house prices increased by 6.3 percent in the first quarter of the year, the National Statistics Institute said on Thursday, the strongest gain since the third quarter of 2007 shortly before a prolonged property crash.

Spain's housing market bubble burst at the beginning of 2008, putting millions out of work and sending the economy in to a five-year slump from which it emerged mid-2013.

New house prices rose 6.1 percent while used house prices were up 6.4 percent, INE said, also around 8-year highs.

Separately, house sales rose 29.0 percent in April from a year earlier, to around 35,199 homes, the sharpest increase since August 2010, INE said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)