MADRID May 21 The Spanish economy is likely to
contract by around 0.3 percent in the second quarter of the
year, Spain's Economy Minister Luis De Guindos said on Monday.
"What we see is that the second quarter will have a
relatively similar behaviour to the first quarter, when it
contracted by 0.3 percent," De Guindos said at en event in
Madrid.
He also said that Spain's 17 autonomous communities and the
central administration both had a firm commitment to meet their
deficit targets this year after the government admitted late on
Friday its 2011 public deficit was higher than it had previously
reported due to adjusted accounts in three of its regions.
"For the first time in many years, there is a commitment
from the autonomous communities and the central administration
to correct the public deficit," De Guindos said.