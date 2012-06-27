MADRID, June 27 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday he would ask other European Union leaders at a summit this week to use existing EU instruments to stabilize financial markets.

Speaking in parliament before a meeting of European heads in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, Rajoy said access to financial markets was Spain's top priority and warned it would not be able continue financing itself at current yields for a long time.

"I will propose measures to stabilize financial markets, using the instruments at our disposal right now," Rajoy said.

"The most urgent issue is the one of financing. We can't keep funding ourselves for a long time at the prices we're currently funding ourselves."