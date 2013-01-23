MADRID Jan 23 The Bank of Spain said on Wednesday it saw Spanish gross domestic product (GDP) shrink 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter from a quarter earlier, compared to a contraction of 0.3 percent in the July to September period.

The economy contracted 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, the central bank said after falling 1.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter.

The Spanish economy shrank 1.3 percent in 2012 year-on-year after growing 0.4 percent a year earlier, the Bank of Spain said in its monthly economic report.

Official preliminary GDP data will be published by the National Statistics Institute on Jan. 30.