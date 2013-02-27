MADRID Feb 27 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday the country's public deficit for 2012 was 6.7 percent of gross domestic product, in a debate in Congress.

Rajoy had said last week the public deficit for last year would fall under 7 percent of GDP.

The European Commission has forecast Spain will have a deficit of 6.7 percent of GDP in 2013, rather than the 4.5 percent Europe-agreed target, and that it will reach 7.2 percent in 2014 if further reforms are not imposed, against a 2.8 percent target.