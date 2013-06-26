MADRID, June 26 Recent data on Spanish economic
activity showed signs of improvement from a quarter earlier, the
Bank of Spain said in its monthly report on Wednesday.
The Spanish economy contracted by 0.5 percent in the first
three months of the year from a quarter earlier and the
government has indicated it expects signs of growth by the third
quarter.
"The most recent information, for the second quarter, points
to an improvement in most indicators referring to demand and
activity and a slow down in the contraction," the central bank
said.
Spain reported its seventh quarter of economic contraction
from January to March and many economists don't expect growth
until the end of the year at the earliest.