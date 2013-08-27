HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England's Carney speaks at Thomson Reuters
LONDON, April 7 Following are highlights from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's speech on international banking at Thomson Reuters' headquarters in London on Friday.
MADRID Aug 27 Spain's economy shrank 1.6 percent in 2012, versus the 1.4 percent contraction previously recorded, according to revised historical gross domestic product data from the country's National Statistics Institute (INE) released on Tuesday.
The changes will affect comparisons to 2012 on a quarterly basis, INE said, and in particular comparisons with the second quarter of 2013. That data is due on Aug. 29.
The GDP figures for 2011, 2010 and 2009 were also revised, though only the 2009 revision is definitive. Spain's economy grew only 0.1 percent in 2011 compared to the 0.4 percent previously stated, INE said.
ABERDEEN, Scotland, April 7 A promise in a bond issued by Aberdeen city stipulating that investors can demand their money back early if the country leaves Britain is the starkest sign yet of investor nervousness over the prospect of Scottish secession.
LONDON, April 7 Russian assets led emerging stocks and currencies lower on Friday as a U.S. missile strike in Syria spooked investors wary about risks of a clash with Russia, while emerging equities fell to three-week lows but still look to end the week in the black.