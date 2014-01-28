BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Jan 28 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday gross domestic product would grow by close to 1 percent this year compared to the current official figure of 0.7 percent.
"2014 will be the first year since the crisis began six years ago that we'll have growth of almost one percent and net creation of employment in the next few quarters," Guindos said in Brussels, according to an economy ministry source in Madrid.
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.