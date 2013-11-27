MADRID Nov 27 Spanish retail sales fell 0.5 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in October, official data from statistics institute INE showed on Wednesday, after a revised 2.1 percent rise in September.

September's rise, the first in three years, was likely due to residual effects from the impact of a rise in value-added tax (VAT) in September 2012. That had hit consumer spending hard, which made the figures for September this year look better. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)