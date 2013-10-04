MADRID Oct 4 Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria
Linde said on Friday the government would need to make further
adjustments to bring the public deficit in line with European
targets, and warned it would be difficult in a climate of slow
economic recovery.
In a speech to the parliamentary budget committee on Friday
morning, Linde used cautious language to forecast the end of
Spain's second recession since an economic crisis began five
years ago. The economy is expected to have expanded slightly in
the July-September period after two years of contraction.
"It is not unjustified to affirm that the Spanish economy
seems to be getting over the second recession of this prolonged
crisis," he said in the written copy of the speech distributed
by the Bank of Spain.